Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on So-Young International (SY)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

