Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (ZS) Price Target to $89.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.22. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $80.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $764,838.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,357 shares of company stock worth $23,287,433. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 354,155 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

