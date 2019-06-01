Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target to $46.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Nutanix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.58.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 121.03% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at $284,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.