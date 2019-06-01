NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after buying an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,355.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $3,461,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $267,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

