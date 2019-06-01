NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Insider Buying Activity

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) rose 6.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 1,368,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 826,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Specifically, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

The firm has a market cap of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 95,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

