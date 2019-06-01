New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases 2,000 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

