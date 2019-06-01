New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. New Senior Investment Group has a payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

