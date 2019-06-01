New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.08.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $809,234.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,536,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $528,500.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,971 shares of company stock worth $2,058,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

