NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 173.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,679,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,236,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $198.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/nextera-energy-inc-nee-stake-raised-by-smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.