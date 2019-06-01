NFI Group (NFI) PT Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.31.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$875.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$864.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 2.56999992894009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at C$474,271.20.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

