Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Euroseas (ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.30 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESEA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Analysts predict that Euroseas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

