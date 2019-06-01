Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 541 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058,369 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,912.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,698,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,685,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,149,000 after acquiring an additional 804,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

