Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,876,114.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,343 shares of company stock worth $18,228,985 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $34.43 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

