Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 751 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The's holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $183,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

