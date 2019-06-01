Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northfield Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $66,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,980 shares of company stock valued at $280,238. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

