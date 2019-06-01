Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 377,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $303.25 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $340.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,404 shares of company stock worth $18,196,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

