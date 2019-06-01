Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc-acquires-344-shares-of-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.