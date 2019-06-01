NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Position in New York Times Co (NYT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in New York Times by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in New York Times by 5.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other New York Times news, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $1,911,316. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. 2,357,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.23. New York Times Co has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $34.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

