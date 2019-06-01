NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1,123.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.