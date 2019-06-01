O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Hess Corp. (HES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,053,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 2,807,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.96. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Rielly sold 3,758 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $221,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,946 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $232,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Hess Corp. (HES)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-invests-6-33-million-in-hess-corp-hes.html.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.