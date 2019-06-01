O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 200,474 Shares of BRP Inc (DOOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,474 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $5,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BRP by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,837 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033. BRP Inc has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

