Okta (OKTA) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $113.22 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $5,190,416.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $318,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Okta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Okta by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.