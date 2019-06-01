Olympus Labs (MOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,832.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX and OKEx. Olympus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $4,832.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $721.75 or 0.08409379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037508 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

MOT is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, FCoin, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

