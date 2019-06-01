ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after buying an additional 411,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,904,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,699,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,491,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,230,000 after buying an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after buying an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,562,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,006.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,069 shares of company stock worth $864,410. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

