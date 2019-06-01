OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONCS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $19.60.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

