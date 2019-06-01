OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. OneMain reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,509. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 103.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

