ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

OKE stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 93,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

