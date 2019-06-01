Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $166.70 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

