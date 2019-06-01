Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $985,790.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,085 shares of company stock worth $1,727,095. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-grows-position-in-bottomline-technologies-epay.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.