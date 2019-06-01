Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,724,000 after acquiring an additional 558,305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

