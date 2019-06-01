Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $18.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $20.39 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $15.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $63.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.27 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $118.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $1.75 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 474,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

