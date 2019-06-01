OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. OST has a total market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $878,909.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00384520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.02222773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00162862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004151 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,585,693 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDCM, Upbit, Binance, Coinsuper, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.