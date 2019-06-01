Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Outfront Media has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

OUT stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

