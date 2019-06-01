PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,393,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,245,000 after acquiring an additional 309,303 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 1,779,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,432. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

