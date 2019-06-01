Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $280.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.42.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $200.14 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,167,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,586,545. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.