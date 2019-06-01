Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $34,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

