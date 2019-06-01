Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,655,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.35.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

