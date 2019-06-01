Parkland Fuel (PKI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.86.

TSE PKI opened at C$41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$30.26 and a 52 week high of C$47.45. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.91000005130647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

