Patron (PAT) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Patron has a total market cap of $337,574.00 and $1.60 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last week, Patron has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00387038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00162855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,057,547 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

