Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 135.20 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

