Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Town Centre Securities (TOWN)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,162.29).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.