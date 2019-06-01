Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Town Centre Securities (TOWN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,162.29).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.