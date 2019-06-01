Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2,241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $13.55 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

