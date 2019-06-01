PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

