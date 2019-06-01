Perion Network (PERI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Perion Network stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

