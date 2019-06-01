PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

