Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

