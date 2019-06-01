Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stake Lowered by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $163,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $8.11 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

