Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.43 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,602 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,923,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.00 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

