Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.52 Million Stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $34,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Middleby by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Middleby by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $130.47 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. CL King raised Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total value of $252,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $303,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

