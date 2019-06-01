Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Health in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

MGLN opened at $66.03 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-buys-251-shares-of-magellan-health-inc-mgln.html.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.